Unusual snake removal calls for use of jackhammers

March 12 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher shared video of an unusual reptile removal that involved the use of jackhammers to root out a deadly eastern brown snake.

Tony Harrison of Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers said he responded to a Helensvale home where the family told him an eastern brown snake, one of the venomous species in the world, had been hiding out since last year.

Harrison shared video of the removal, which included the use of jackhammers to turn a concrete sidewalk in the back yard into rubble.

"It was a case of this has to be caught one way or another... so when hubby got home from his game of golf, he was asked [by his wife] if he could jack-hammer up the footpath," Harrison told 9 News. "While we were jack-hammering the husband looked at me in the eyes and said 'man, we'll be doing this until midnight until this snake is caught so we have to catch this snake.'"

Harrison said the serpent was finally captured after about two hours of jackhammering and digging.

The reptile handler said the snake was safely relocated to an area further from human residences.