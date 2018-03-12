Massive spider rescued from floodwaters on Australian road

March 12 (UPI) -- A pair of concerned Australians rescued a gargantuan spider they found struggling to stay out of the floodwaters that took over a Queensland road.

A video posted to Facebook by Andrea Gofton shows the massive spider she and Andrew Giliberto came across on Sunday morning clinging to a fallen branch just above the floodwaters on a road near Spar supermarket in Halifax.

The video shows the spider's size being compared to a person's hand.

A second video Gofton shared shows Giliberto lifting the branch and moving it, and its eight-legged passenger, to he dry land in a nearby grassy area.

"My excitement for the day... saved a spider," Gofton wrote.