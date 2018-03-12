Home / Odd News

Man gives armadillo a drink from water bottle

By Ben Hooper  |  March 12, 2018 at 2:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 12 (UPI) -- A Brazilian man who came face-to-face a thirsty armadillo offered the animal some water from his bottle and the encounter was caught on camera.

The video, recorded Thursday in Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul, shows the man pouring water out of a bottle as the armadillo thirstily laps it up.

The filmer said the man offered the armadillo some water because it appeared to be thirsty.

"I was expecting a friend to come work and when he arrived, he saw an armadillo and grabbed a bottle of water to give to the animal," the filmer wrote.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Curious quokka licks cyclist's pedals in Western Australia Curious quokka licks cyclist's pedals in Western Australia
Truck loses, drags two wheels on Oregon road Truck loses, drags two wheels on Oregon road
Man follows mother's advice to win $100,000 lottery prize Man follows mother's advice to win $100,000 lottery prize
IHOP announces breakfast-themed PancakeWear clothing line IHOP announces breakfast-themed PancakeWear clothing line
Cat credited with rescuing Pennsylvania couple from fire Cat credited with rescuing Pennsylvania couple from fire