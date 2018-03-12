Man follows mother's advice to win $100,000 lottery prize

March 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player said he won a $100,000 jackpot thanks to his closely following the advice given to him by his mother.

Brandon Pree of Washington, D.C., said he was visiting his mother, Tina, when she advised him to play the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game using family birthdays for the numbers.

Tina's advice proved the old adage that "mother knows best" when Pree matched all five numbers in the Feb. 28 drawing, 11-22-25-26-28, earning him a $100,000 prize.

"The first thing I did was call my mother," Pree said. "She started screaming!"

Tina said she has some further advice for Pree regarding what he should do with the money: "Hopefully he'll share with me since I told him to play!"