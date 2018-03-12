Bear runs up to entrance of Virginia pet food store

March 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia family driving near a shopping center captured video of a bear that paid a visit to its local Petsmart in an apparent search for food.

Jamee Marshall Simms posted a video to Facebook showing the bear running across a road near a Panera eatery in Culpeper and a second video posted by her husband, John, shows the bear running past the entrance of a nearby Petsmart.

"Should we call 911?" John muses in the footage.

The couple said they had just picked their daughter, Summer, up from work when they spotted the animal on Wednesday evening.

"Hopefully the poor thing found his way home after he did some shopping. I can't imagine what would have happened if the automatic doors would have opened had he run towards them," Jamee Simms wrote.