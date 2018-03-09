Home / Odd News

Truck loses, drags two wheels on Oregon road

By Ben Hooper  |  March 9, 2018 at 2:54 PM
March 9 (UPI) -- A driver on an Oregon road captured video of a semi truck that somehow lost two wheels on a city road and dragged them for several yards.

The video, filmed Monday on a street in Cornelius, shows the semi driving on a slow speed while dragging two wheels that somehow became separated from its trailer.

The wheels drag behind the truck until it makes a turn and they smack into the rear of the trailer, causing them to come fully loose and fall flat on the road.

"This just happened while I was driving!" the filmer wrote.

It was unclear how the wheels ended up coming free from their position on the truck.

