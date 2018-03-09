Home / Odd News

IHOP announces breakfast-themed PancakeWear clothing line

March 9, 2018
March 9 (UPI) -- Restaurant chain IHOP announced the debut of its breakfast-themed clothing line, PancakeWear, created to benefit a children's charity.

The eatery announced it will soon be offering onesies, loungepants and socks in adult and child sizes featuring breakfast-themed prints.

"The ultra-comfy PancakeWear by IHOP collection is the perfect accessory for eating pancakes, dreaming about pancakes, talking about pancakes and general pancake revelry," the chain said.

Selected items from the line, which celebrates the IHOP brand's 60th anniversary, are already available on eBay for Charity.

IHOP said all proceeds from the clothing sales will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

