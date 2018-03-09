Home / Odd News

Curious quokka licks cyclist's pedals in Western Australia

By Ben Hooper  |  March 9, 2018 at 3:38 PM
March 9 (UPI) -- A cyclist taking a break in Western Australia captured video of a curious quokka licking the pedals of her bicycle.

Shannon Ducker said she was taking a break from cycling on Rottnest Island when the quokka approached her bicycle and started licking the pedals.

Ducker captured video as the apparently hungry animal enjoyed the taste of the pedals.

The cyclist said there was some fig residue on her shoes from stepping on some of the fruit and the quokka must have been tasting fig on her pedals.

