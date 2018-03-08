Maryland woman hits Powerball twice in seven years

March 8 (UPI) -- Maureen Fleming, an account executive and mother of three, won her second Powerball in seven years -- with a prize of $50,000. Her first Powerball win in 2011 was $10,000.

The Maryland resident stopped for gas and a cup of coffee and bought a $4 quick-pick ticket for a Feb. 10 drawing. She checked a few days later to see if she won.

"At first glance, I knew I had won something because I had four numbers and the Powerball," she said. "Initially, I thought I had just won $500."

She scanned her ticket while getting ice cream with her youngest son and was told to go directly to Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

Fleming said that she doesn't have plans set for her winnings, but she might plan a trip to Hawaii.

"I hope the next time I'm here, it'll be to claim that big Powerball jackpot worth millions," she said.

The 52-year-old was one number shy of taking home a $184 million jackpot prize.