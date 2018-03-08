Home / Odd News

Curious raccoon gets head stuck in generator

By Daniel Uria  |  March 8, 2018 at 11:29 PM
March 8 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in California helped rescue a curious raccoon after it got its head stuck in a tight spot.

Officer Edith of San Francisco Animal Care and Control shared photos of the raccoon's head sticking out of a metal hole in an old generator alongside a fictional conversation with the trapped critter.

"'You're not going to post those anywhere are you?'" She wrote. "'No, no, just documenting the scene is all.'"

Rescuers helped sedate the raccoon before lubricating its body with oil and gently sliding it out of the hole.

The raccoon sustained a mild abrasion on its forehead, but Edith said it will "re-fur in no time."

