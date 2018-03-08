5-foot monitor lizard missing from California pet shop

March 7 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old monitor lizard has been missing for three days after it escaped from a pet shop in California, the store's owner said.

Mike Estevez of Mike's Pets in Spring Valley shared a photo of the monitor lizard named bubbles on the shop's Instagram page.

"Our beloved pet and animal ambassador Bubbles has gone missing," Estevez wrote.

Estevez told KGTV the 5-and-a-half-foot, 35-pound lizard was last seen March 4 at around 1:20 p.m.

He said the lizard likely escaped through a small crevice between the bottom of his cage and the ground.

Estevez alerted county animal services about Bubbles' escape after searching the surrounding area and failing to find the lizard.

He said Bubbles is comfortable around people, but warned anyone who spots the lizard not to try to grab or approach him and to call the store immediately.