Users report unprompted laughter from Amazon Alexa devices

By Daniel Uria  |  March 7, 2018 at 6:22 PM
March 7 (UPI) -- Amazon said Wednesday is investigating reports of Echo home speakers emitting sounds of laughter without being prompted.

Some users said Amazon's Alexa voice-based digital assistant began laughing in response to unrelated commands, Bloomberg reported.

Alexa is programmed to laugh, but only if specifically asked to do so.

Amazon issued a statement to The Verge, saying it is working on a solution for the unexplained bug.

"We're aware of this and working to fix it," the company said.

Amazon didn't provide a window for when the fix will be implemented, but can push updates to Alexa automatically.

