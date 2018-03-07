Users report unprompted laughter from Amazon Alexa devices

March 7 (UPI) -- Amazon said Wednesday is investigating reports of Echo home speakers emitting sounds of laughter without being prompted.

Some users said Amazon's Alexa voice-based digital assistant began laughing in response to unrelated commands, Bloomberg reported.

Alexa is programmed to laugh, but only if specifically asked to do so.

Amazon issued a statement to The Verge, saying it is working on a solution for the unexplained bug.

"We're aware of this and working to fix it," the company said.

Amazon didn't provide a window for when the fix will be implemented, but can push updates to Alexa automatically.