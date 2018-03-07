Truck spills 60,000 pounds of beer onto Florida highway

March 7 (UPI) -- Thousands of pounds of beer spilled onto a Florida roadway after a semi-truck tipped over early Wednesday morning.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the overturned truck and the hundreds of Busch beer cases on Interstate 10.

"The beer didn't fare so well," the sheriff's office said.

Nearly 60,000 pounds of beer spilled in the crash, which occurred around 2:40 a.m., the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The driver was treated on the scene after sustaining minor injuries and was cited for careless driving.