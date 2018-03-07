Milwaukee residents to attempt high-five Guinness World Record

March 7 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Admirals hockey team and magazine OnMilwaukee magazine will gather fans to help break the Guinness World Record for most high-fives in one minute.

Fans attending the American Hockey League game on March 10 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena will attempt the record before the game starts.

Participants will gather in the lobby of the arena where an OnMilwaukee runner will go down a line high-fiving a planned 299 residents in 60 seconds. The record currently stands at 290 and was achieved in San Diego in April 2016.

A Facebook page for the event states that a video of the attempt will be recorded for Guinness and submitted to the organization as evidence. It also says that each participant will be given a certificate that states they broke the world record.

OnMilwaukee's Molly Snyder and her sons, Kai and Levi, submitted an official request to Guinness to break the record in October and were approved.

"Putting good energy into the community is a priority of both OnMilwaukee and the Admirals," Snyder said. "High-five to that."