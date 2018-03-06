Missouri bowlers ditch vehicle while rushing to tournament

March 6 (UPI) -- A vehicle was abandoned in the middle of a Missouri street after its driver ditched it on the way to a bowling tournament, police said.

Ballwin Police Department said a motorist abandoned the vehicle in the middle of a major roadway after an apparent mechanical failure.

A tow truck was called to the scene after officers found no driver or occupants within the vicinity of the vehicle.

Police eventually tracked down the driver, who explained the group in the car were on their way to a bowling tournament and experienced car trouble on the way.

They decided to leave the vehicle behind to ensure they made it to the tournament on time

Officers ultimately issued the group a citation for impeding the flow of traffic.