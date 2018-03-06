Home / Odd News

Escaped 300-pound pig blocks traffic on Washington interstate

By Daniel Uria  |  March 6, 2018 at 7:54 PM
March 6 (UPI) -- An escaped pig held up traffic in the high-occupancy vehicle lane of a Washington interstate on Monday, local traffic authorities said.

The 300-pound pig ran loose on Interstate 5 near Kent around 11:30 a.m. after escaping from a truck that broke down, Washington State Patrol trooper Chase Van Cleave said.

The HOV lane was blocked causing traffic to pile up as drivers peered out their windows at the escaped pig.

Several Washington State Department of Transportation workers responded to the scene and managed to apprehend the pig.

