Woman throwing out old toys finds ferret hiding with teddy bears

By Ben Hooper  |  March 5, 2018 at 1:54 PM
March 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a woman preparing to throw out a bag of old toys found a stray ferret snuggled up among the teddy bears.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said a woman was clearing out some old stuffed animals from a Woldingham, England, garage when she noticed one of the bags of toys was moving.

The woman opened the bag and discovered a friendly ferret snuggled in with the teddy bears.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Kirstie Gillard was summoned to the scene and took the ferret, now dubbed Honey, to a veterinarian to be examined.

"I think the member of the public who found her had quite a shock when her little face poked out between the teddies. Poor honey had obviously wanted to find somewhere nice and warm. We don't know if she was abandoned or if she escaped but she had no microchip and no owner was ever traced," Gillard said.

Honey was found to be underweight, but free of any serious injuries. She was taken to the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Center in Buckinghamshire, where officials said the 2-year-old animal will be available for adoption.

