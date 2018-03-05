Home / Odd News

Eiffel Tower replica at Chinese mall blows away in strong winds

By Ben Hooper  |  March 5, 2018 at 2:51 PM
March 5 (UPI) -- A witness outside of a Chinese shopping mall captured video of a huge replica Eiffel Tower blowing away amid near hurricane-force winds.

The video, filmed Sunday outside a mall in Nanchang City, Jiangxi province, shows the Eiffel Tower replica, which dwarfs nearby trees but is still smaller than the real landmark in Paris, sliding across the mall parking lot in high winds.

The Jiujiang Weather Bureau issued a yellow alert for wind during the weekend, which is the second strongest level of wind warnings.

The high winds battering China also caused damage at Nanchang Changbei International Airport, less than 100 miles away from the mall. Officials said the airport's roof was partially ripped off by winds that were measured at near-hurricane strength.

