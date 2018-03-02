Monkey steals food from worshiper's plate at India temple

March 2 (UPI) -- A visitor to a temple in India captured video of a mischievous monkey stealing food from a visitor's plate.

The video, filmed Feb. 23, shows the adult langur monkey sitting down with a couple having a meal on the floor of the Swami Samarth temple in Akkalkot and taking food from the man's plate.

Temple officials said the monkey belongs to a group that live in the trees outside the facility. Langur monkeys normally avoid human contact, but an official said the monkey in the video appears to feel differently and visitors to the temple allow him to eat from their plates.

"The monkey is gentle and mature. Devotees believe it is a miracle of Saint Samarth, who is worshiped here," the official said.