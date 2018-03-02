Home / Odd News

Man learns lesson about messing with Oklahoma buffalo

By Ben Hooper  |  March 2, 2018 at 2:15 PM
March 2 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman captured video of a man unwisely approaching a buffalo in a wildlife refuge and getting charged by the animal when he came too close.

The video, recorded by Danelia Zyks, shows a man sitting very close to a buffalo at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, located near Lawton.

Zyks can be heard discussing with other witnesses that the man does not appear to know the area's wildlife rules and is risking injury or worse.

The predictions prove prophetic when the buffalo charges at the man and appears to strike him with its head.

The man appears to have evaded serious injury and finally takes the hint to vacate the area.

