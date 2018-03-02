Home / Odd News

Irish man using drone to deliver bread to snowed-in neighbors

By Ben Hooper  |  March 2, 2018 at 1:40 PM
March 2 (UPI) -- An Irish man whose town was blanketed with snow is helping out his neighbors by offering bread deliverered via drone.

Patrick Mungovan of Quilty, County Clare, posted a video to Facebook showing how he is using his camera drone to deliver bread to his neighbors amid unusual snowfall in the country.

The video shows a baggie of bread dangling from the drone as it travels to another person's home, where the intended recipient uses some scissors to cut the bread free of the string.

"If anyone living within a 3 mile radius of my house needs some bread, PM me and I will fly some over to you!" Mungovan wrote.

