Construction vehicle hoists white buffalo out of ditch

March 2 (UPI) -- A group of rescuers in Vietnam were filmed using a construction vehicle to rescue a white buffalo that fell into a narrow ditch.

The video, filmed Monday at the side of a road in Nghe An, shows the buffalo stuck in a narrow concrete ditch with only its head and front legs emerging from the pit.

The rescuers enlist the help of a front-end loader and attach a strap to the vehicle's bucket and tie the other end around the buffalo's body.

After a few minutes, the animal is hoisted to safety.