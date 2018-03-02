Home / Odd News

Construction vehicle hoists white buffalo out of ditch

By Ben Hooper  |  March 2, 2018 at 1:16 PM
March 2 (UPI) -- A group of rescuers in Vietnam were filmed using a construction vehicle to rescue a white buffalo that fell into a narrow ditch.

The video, filmed Monday at the side of a road in Nghe An, shows the buffalo stuck in a narrow concrete ditch with only its head and front legs emerging from the pit.

The rescuers enlist the help of a front-end loader and attach a strap to the vehicle's bucket and tie the other end around the buffalo's body.

After a few minutes, the animal is hoisted to safety.

