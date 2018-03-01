Sleeping man says he didn't mean to take $1,600 Uber ride

March 1 (UPI) -- A man said he woke up in the middle of a 300-mile Uber ride from West Virginia to New Jersey after a night out with friends.

Kenny Bachman, 21, racked up a $1,635.93 Uber fare after a night partying with friends from high school in Morgantown, W.Va., last Friday. The driver took him to his home in Gloucester County, N.J., rather than where he was staying near West Virginia University's campus.

Bachman said he fell asleep and woke up about 2 hours into the trip. He said he woke up in the passenger seat of a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan and the driver informed him they were on their way to New Jersey.

"I woke up at 3 a.m. and probably got home at like 9:30 a.m," Bachman told the Charlotte Observer.

The Uber charge included a $3.94 base fare, a $2.35 booking fee, $696.95 for distance and $115.90 for time.

Bachman's ride was more expensive because he unintentionally ordered an UberXL, which features vehicles that can hold up to six passengers and costs more than the traditional UberX.

Each charge, except for the booking fee also was doubled due to surge pricing. The ride would have cost $819.14 under normal pricing.

"Afterwards I had it fully sink in," Bachman said. "Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like 'Alright, this is insane, that's just crazy.'"

The Uber driver also informed Bachman he didn't have money to pay for the tolls along the way and had been fined at every toll booth.

Bachman stopped at a CVS to get cash back in order to give the driver money to pay the tolls the rest of the way.

Despite giving the driver a five-star rating, Bachman challenged the charge, saying he didn't insert his home address and the driver had used his phone to answer a phone call while he was sleeping.

"Obviously I sent the Uber, I don't know where to, I know I wouldn't send it to my house, I knew where I was," he said. "He was on my phone, without me allowing it."

Uber connected with Bachman, who agreed to pay the fare after the company confirmed the driver took him to the destination he requested.

"I feel like there's very little I could have done to reverse it," Bachman said.