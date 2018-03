March 1 (UPI) -- A group of boaters fishing off the coast of Mexico shared video of a sea lion that jumped up on the back of their boat to beg for food.

The video, recorded Feb. 7 off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, shows the sea lion perched on the back of a moving boat.

The occupants toss the animal what it apparently wants -- some of their fish.

"We were out on a boat fishing for the day when a sea lion came up to us and wanted some fish," the filmer wrote.