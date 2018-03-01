Home / Odd News

Florida man's 18-foot, 9-inch hat might be world's tallest

By Ben Hooper  |  March 1, 2018 at 1:38 PM
March 1 (UPI) -- A Florida artist said he has submitted paperwork to Guinness World Records to have his 18-foot, 9-inch-tall hat recognized as the world's tallest.

Self-described milliner -- or hat maker -- Odilon Ozare of Tampa said his massive top hat measures 18 feet and 9 inches tall, easily besting the currently Guinness World Record of 9 feet and 9 inches.

Ozare said he is waiting to hear back from Guinness after sending in documentation confirming that his is indeed the world's tallest hat.

The artist said it took about seven weeks to make the hat, which features real peacock feathers as well as rhinestones, ribbons and bird decorations.

Ozare said the hat will soon go on display at Ella's Folkart Cafe in Tampa.

"Hats have always been used to enhance the greatness of the wearer," Ozare tweeted. "The taller the hat the greater the wearer."

