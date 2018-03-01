Business owner seeks to lure thieves with job offer

March 1 (UPI) -- A New Zealand business owner posted security camera photos of thieves who broke into his premises along with a unusual message for them -- a job offer.

Tim Smith, owner of Smith Crane & Construction Ltd. in the Harewood area of Christchurch, posted images to Facebook of the thieves who broke into the business on Saturday and stole numerous items, including power tools.

"TO THE THIEVES: we thought you might like to come and work for us? Maybe make an honest living instead of thieving off us?" Smith wrote.

The post listed the job-ready qualities the thieves displayed during the crime.

"1) You are obviously good at early starts and getting out of bed on time (or staying up late) 2) You seem to know your power tools pretty well 3) You know your way around our yard 4) You may have good reliable transport to get to work on time (a brand new 2017 silver Hilux Ute was taken from our site a month earlier - was that you?) 5) You relate well to others as I see you have a mate/colleague/partner with you. Please ask him to apply as well. We notice he still has his balaclava on so he must have slightly more intelligence than you."

The post calls upon the thieves to turn themselves in -- or, rather, to "apply in person."