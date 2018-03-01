Home / Odd News

Australian mother finds deadly snake in child's lunchbox

By Ben Hooper  |  March 1, 2018 at 1:27 PM
March 1 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher shared a photo snapped by a mother who spotted a baby venomous snake slithering in her child's lunchbox.

Rolly Burrell of Snake Catchers Adelaide said the woman was packing lunches for her children when she discovered the snake inside a lunchbox and snapped a photo to send him for identification.

Burrell said the serpent was a baby eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.

"Not really what you expect to see when you check if [your] child ate their fruit," Burrell wrote on Facebook.

Burrell said the snake probably gravitated to the family's pantry because of the darkness. He said it was a lucky thing the snake was found by the mother.

"It is very lucky that she spotted the snake... a little kid would not even feel the bite from something so small," he told the BBC.

