Shark charges at scuba diver, knocks his mask off

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A diver in South Africa captured video of the moment a shark charged at him and knocked the mask and regulator off his face.

Elton Polly, 38, had a GoPro camera mounted to his person Saturday when he went on a baited scuba dive off the south coast of Durban.

The video shows the moment an oceanic black tip shark charged directly at him and struck him in the face.

Polly said the force of the impact knocked off his mask and pulled the regulator out of his mouth, but he wasn't injured.

He said the shark was apparently startled and was attempting to get away from the humans, rather than attack them intentionally.