Home / Odd News

Shark charges at scuba diver, knocks his mask off

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 28, 2018 at 1:33 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A diver in South Africa captured video of the moment a shark charged at him and knocked the mask and regulator off his face.

Elton Polly, 38, had a GoPro camera mounted to his person Saturday when he went on a baited scuba dive off the south coast of Durban.

The video shows the moment an oceanic black tip shark charged directly at him and struck him in the face.

Polly said the force of the impact knocked off his mask and pulled the regulator out of his mouth, but he wasn't injured.

He said the shark was apparently startled and was attempting to get away from the humans, rather than attack them intentionally.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Search for coffee leads man to second store and $5M lottery prize Search for coffee leads man to second store and $5M lottery prize
Elvis Presley seeking congressional seat in Arkansas Elvis Presley seeking congressional seat in Arkansas
Florida woman protests water bill with nearly $500 worth of pennies Florida woman protests water bill with nearly $500 worth of pennies
Dog's nightly trek to meet commuter train breaks hearts in India Dog's nightly trek to meet commuter train breaks hearts in India
Health inspectors probing viral video of restaurant rat Health inspectors probing viral video of restaurant rat