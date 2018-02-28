Police officer jumps onto runaway car on snowy hill

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A police officer in a French city besieged by unusual snowfall was filmed jumping on the hood of a runaway car that was sliding down a slippery slope.

A video captured Wednesday on a street in Montpellier shows the police officer jumping on the hood of a car that was seen sliding in the snow toward another vehicle.

The officer's weight proves insufficient to stop the sliding vehicle, so he gets his feet on the ground and attempts to stop it with his hands.

The officer's second attempt is successful in slowing the vehicle and, with help from another officer, he is able to prevent the car from sliding into another vehicle.