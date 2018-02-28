Michigan man's lottery winning streak ends in big jackpot

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man's three-ticket lottery winning streak first won him $10, then $15 and finally a $325,184 jackpot.

Mark Maltz of Waterford said he stopped at the BP gas station in Commerce Township and decided to buy a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I work for a tow company and we stop at the BP to fill up our trucks," Maltz said. "I was in the store on Friday after filling up my truck and I bought a scratch off and won $10. I decided I'd buy a Fast Cash ticket, and won $15. Then, I bought a $5 Fast Cash Black Jack ticket and the $10 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket, and the rest is history."

The Fast Cash Jackpot Slots ticket turned out to be a big winner to the tune of $325,184.

"When I saw I was a winner, I started freaking out," Maltz said. "I just kept thinking: 'I can't believe I just won!'"

Maltz said he plans to be smart with his money.

"I'm going to sit on this for a little while and decide how to best invest it and make it last me a long time," he said. "I've dreamed about winning and thought: 'Just let me win big one time.' It's hard to believe it really happened."