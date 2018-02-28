Friendly quokka approaches pub customers for a face rub

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A visitor to an Australian pub shared video of a quokka that approached a group of customers and ended up getting a satisfying facial rub.

A video filmed last week at a Rottnest Island pub's outdoor seating area shows the quokka appearing very satisfied as it sits under a table and gets a facial massage from a customer.

The man and his friends laugh in amusement as the animal appears to descend into bliss from the friendly touch.

Quokkas might be invitingly cute, and the specimen in the video appears quite friendly, but it is actually illegal to touch one of the animals and petting a quokka can result in a hefty fine.