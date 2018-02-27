Search for coffee leads man to second store and $5M lottery prize

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A New York state man said a store's failure to have a cup of coffee available led to his visiting a second shop, where he won a $5 million lottery jackpot.

Raymond Shove of Ontario told New York Lottery officials he decided to grab a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket during his drive home from work, but the first store he spotted didn't have any coffee available.

Shove said the need for a hot beverage led him to a Fastrac store, where he bought his coffee and a $5 Million Fortune Lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I brought my coffee and ticket down to the basement where I unwind and scratch my Lottery tickets," Shove said. "I've played this game for a while, but I was pretty shocked when I realized I won the jackpot. I was looking for the gag."

Shove said he put the ticket in a safe place and wend to bed without telling anyone about his good fortune.

"I didn't even tell my wife. I slid it under some newspapers and went to sleep," he said.

Shove chose to accept his winnings as a lump sum, amounting to $3,309,000 after required withholdings.

"I've never had this kind of money so I'll probably invest most of it. Take care of the family and plan for the future," Shove said.