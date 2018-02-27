Home / Odd News

Search for coffee leads man to second store and $5M lottery prize

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 27, 2018 at 12:35 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A New York state man said a store's failure to have a cup of coffee available led to his visiting a second shop, where he won a $5 million lottery jackpot.

Raymond Shove of Ontario told New York Lottery officials he decided to grab a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket during his drive home from work, but the first store he spotted didn't have any coffee available.

Shove said the need for a hot beverage led him to a Fastrac store, where he bought his coffee and a $5 Million Fortune Lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I brought my coffee and ticket down to the basement where I unwind and scratch my Lottery tickets," Shove said. "I've played this game for a while, but I was pretty shocked when I realized I won the jackpot. I was looking for the gag."

Shove said he put the ticket in a safe place and wend to bed without telling anyone about his good fortune.

"I didn't even tell my wife. I slid it under some newspapers and went to sleep," he said.

Shove chose to accept his winnings as a lump sum, amounting to $3,309,000 after required withholdings.

"I've never had this kind of money so I'll probably invest most of it. Take care of the family and plan for the future," Shove said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Mountain lion captured while wandering Texas neighborhood Mountain lion captured while wandering Texas neighborhood
Herd of deer obeys stop sign in Canada Herd of deer obeys stop sign in Canada
Intruding 9-foot alligator lurks outside Florida apartment Intruding 9-foot alligator lurks outside Florida apartment
Dog's nightly trek to meet commuter train breaks hearts in India Dog's nightly trek to meet commuter train breaks hearts in India
Washington man's attack on speed camera caught on video Washington man's attack on speed camera caught on video