Massive Mickey Mouse topiary sculpture breaks Guinness record

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Dubai garden celebrated its new partnership with the Walt Disney Co. by breaking a Guinness World Record with a 60-foot-tall Mickey Mouse topiary sculpture.

Guinness World Records announced the Mickey Mouse topiary sculpture at Dubai Miracle Garden is the new record holder for tallest topiary sculpture (supported).

The sculpture, which also marks Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday, measures 59 feet and 3 inches tall. It's composed of nearly 1,000 different plants and flowers and weighs in at about 35 tons, with a concrete foundation of 50 tons, Guinness said.

The Dubai Miracle Garden said more Disney characters are expected to be completed in November, when Disney will officially celebrate the 90th birthday of the iconic mouse.

"Over the years, Dubai Miracle Garden has evolved to become a truly integral part of Dubai's tourist attractions and give visitors and residents alike a unique experience that allows people to enjoy the outdoors and nature in all its glory," said Abdel Naser Rahhal, co-founder of Dubai Miracle Garden. "This latest initiative will boost Dubai Miracle Garden's popularity and appeal among UAE residents and tourists and add to Dubai's reputation as a global tourist destination that offers a superlative destination experience."