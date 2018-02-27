Health inspectors probing viral video of restaurant rat

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Health inspectors in California said they are investigating a restaurant where a viral video captured a rat's run across the dining room floor.

Brenda Vasquez said she was dining with her family on Sunday at the New China Cafe in Fresno when the rat scurried out from under a table.

"We were just sitting down barely starting to eat and out of nowhere we see this giant rat come out from under the table," Vasquez told KMPH-TV.

Vasquez, who captured video of the incident, said the rat was eventually captured by employees and carried out of the eatery.

"Of course everybody was really scared. Everybody was losing their appetite and it was just really disturbing to see that," she said.

Vasquez said the restaurant offered customers who were inside at the time of the incident a 15 percent discount on their meals.

Fresno County health inspectors said they plan to inspect the restaurant Tuesday.

The eatery was previously closed for a day Feb. 13 when inspectors visited and found major violations.