Florida woman protests water bill with nearly $500 worth of pennies

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida woman upset about the size of her water bills decided to send a message to the city by paying with $493 worth of pennies.

Dana McCool posted a video to Facebook showing her dropping off 49,300 pennies to pay her city water bill.

McCool said she wanted to send a message that water bills in the city are too expensive.

She said city officials told her the high water bills are likely the cause of a leak in her system, but a plumber and a leak detector told her that was not the case.

"I just wanted to make a statement. I want other people to come forward that has this bill. This is a far-reaching issue," she told WFTV.