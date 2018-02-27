Elvis Presley seeking congressional seat in Arkansas

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The race for an Arkansas congressional seat is getting "All Shook Up" with the entrance of a new candidate: Elvis Presley.

Elvis D. Presley, a sometime impersonator of Elvis A. Presley who legally changed his name to that of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll, has filed to run against Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., as the Libertarian nominee.

Presley was selected to run for the seat at a convention during the weekend.

The candidate's bio on the official website of the Pulaski County Libertarian Party, which previously supported his candidacy for county land commissioner in 2016, says he works as an auto refinish technician at Camp's Custom Paint in Star City.

Presley celebrated the announcement of his candidacy with a quote from his namesake on the Facebook page he uses to promote his impersonation events: "Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine."