Dash cam catches scary close call with separated semi trailer

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Russian driver's dashboard camera captured the scary moment a truck traveling the opposite direction toppled sideways and nearly crushed the car.

The video, recorded Saturday, shows a truck in oncoming traffic on a road in Smolensk.

The driver of the vehicle with the dash cam stops when it appears the semi truck might tip over, and the larger vehicle's trailer indeed falls on its side.

The trailer appears as though it might strike the car, but ends up separating from its base and sliding to the right, leaving the filming vehicle between the trailer and the semi tractor.

"Eyewitnesses from the accident witnessed a trailer had skidded on a slippery road. As a result, the area of ​Upper Volok was temporarily closed," the filmer wrote.