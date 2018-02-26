Home / Odd News

Washington man's attack on speed camera caught on video

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 26, 2018 at 1:10 PM
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., released security camera footage of a man pulling over to attack and destroy a speed camera in the median of a road.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted a video to YouTube showing a man getting out of the back seat of a car at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to destroy the speed camera in the middle Kenilworth Avenue.

Police said at least four other cameras in the area were damaged and destroyed around the same time.

Investigators are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect in the destruction of property case.

