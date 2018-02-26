Intruding 9-foot alligator lurks outside Florida apartment

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A massive alligator made an unwelcome visit to an apartment in Florida on Monday afternoon, wildlife officials said.

Cocoa police responded to the apartments at about 3:30 p.m. after residents reported a 9-foot alligator resting on a doorstep.

Some neighbors gathered around to catch a glimpse of the gator, while others rushed inside for safety.

"I was standing at the door and [saw] a man looking at me, waving down and I looked, I saw an alligator, so I ran back in the house,"resident Liz Marek told WKMG.

By the time Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trappers arrived at the scene the alligator had made its way deeper into the property and was prepared to stand its ground.

"He did his roll a few times and they tied him up, put him in the back of the truck and took off," resident Drew Masders said.

FWC representative Frank Rub said it's common for alligators to roam between bodies of water in warmer weather and anyone who sees a gator outside of its normal habitat should contact authorities to have it removed.

"We haven't had much of a winter, so it's kind of already happening. They're already up and moving. If you see one in the wild, don't feed them or mess with them," Rub said.