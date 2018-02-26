Colorado couple wins $200,000 jackpot months after $3 million prize

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado couple who won a $3 million jackpot from a lottery second-chance drawing have another reason to celebrate -- a $200,000 jackpot months later.

The couple, identified by the Colorado Lottery as Paul M. and Kris, won a $3 million prize after entering losing tickets in a November 2017 second-chance drawing, and their fortune increased Feb. 18 when a dozen Cash 5 tickets that Kris purchased bearing identical numbers earned her a total jackpot of $200,000.

Kris said the numbers she played on the tickets, 3-10-17-23-31, represent the birthdays and anniversaries of friends and family members.

"You know, before you knocked on our door that morning, we were sitting around the kitchen table talking about how stressed we were about our finances," Kris recalled of when the second-chance drawing prize was delivered to the couple's home. "This is so surreal."

The moment they were presented with the prize in November was captured on video and posted to YouTube by the lottery.

The couple said their winnings have already allowed them to pay off their house, make investments and give large cash gifts to their sons.

"I'm into computers, I really love to build them," said one of their sons, Luke. "And I always dreamed about walking into the computer store and picking out anything I wanted. It's a pretty cool feeling."