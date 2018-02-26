Australian dairy sets Guinness record for largest cheese tasting

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A dairy company in Australia set a world record by holding a cheese tasting event with more than 550 people simultaneously eating cheese.

The Margaret River Dairy Company said it needed at least 250 people to set the Guinness World Record for largest cheese tasting Sunday in Metricup, West Australia, and the event easily surpassed that number with a total 560 people showing up to try three different types of cheese: a farmhouse variety, a cheddar, and a brie.

The dairy posted a video to Facebook showing Guinness adjudicator Brian Sobel presenting officials with a certificate verifying the record.

"To have 560 people join us was quite an achievement," Margaret River Dairy Company Head cheese maker and production manager Thiago Bacellar told the Dunsborough Times. "We do cheese tasting for visitors to the region on a daily basis but to see the quantity we had for the record attempt was incredible."

Bacellar said it is too soon to start planning another world record attempt, but the dairy is considering a similar tasting record for yogurt.