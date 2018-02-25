Flooded Michigan road plays host to kayaks, jet skis

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Southwest Michigan residents took advantage of flood conditions from an overflowing river by taking to the streets in kayaks and jet skis.

The City of Kalamazoo warned residents of heavy flooding in areas near downtown due to the overflowing Kalamazoo River, which was measured Friday at 11.25 feet, surpassing the 1947 record of 10.94 feet.

Residents took advantage of particularly deep floodwaters submerging one road in the city on Saturday by traversing the street in kayaks and jet skis.

Members of the Kalamazoo Paddle Club were photographed Saturday using their kayaks to cross Riverview Drive on their way to Arcadia Brewing for a drink.

"We've already been downtown. We started over at ROI and went all the way to the hospital. We actually kind of helped a delivery truck get into the hospital which was kind of cool," club member Tyler Morgan told WWMT-TV.

Residents also captured video on Saturday of daredevils on jet skis performing tricks at the Michigan Avenue/Riverview Drive viaduct, which received some of the worst of the flooding. Witnesses said they could see at least one car fully submerged under the viaduct.

The flooding is expected to begin receding Sunday, but officials warned that traffic congestion is likely to continue into the days ahead.