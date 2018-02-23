Home / Odd News

Craving for chicken wings leads to $1 million lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 1:05 PM
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who won a $1 million lottery jackpot said she has something an unusual to thank -- her love of chicken wings.

Sayanna Bragg of Durham told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she took a trip to the Cruizer 50 store in Durham to satisfy a craving for chicken wings with teriyaki sauce.

"I went in to get a Mountain Dew and 12 chicken wings with teriyaki sauce," Bragg said. "That way I could have some then and some for later. I went to pay for everything, saw the scratch-off ticket and decided to get one."

Bragg purchased a Million Dollar Fever ticket and scratched it off in her car, revealing the $1 million prize.

"When I saw the fire symbol I knew I won something," Bragg said. "I was hoping it was at least $10, that way I'd win my money back, or even a $100. When I saw what it was, I cried tears of joy. I jumped out of the car and ran back into the store yelling, 'I did it! I hit $1 million!'"

Bragg said she drove directly to lottery headquarters in Raleigh, where she chose the lump sum option of $600,000, which came out to $423,000 after state and federal tax withholdings.

"I'm going to take a long vacation," Bragg said. "I have family in Jamaica, so I want to go back and see them. This is a day I'll never forget."

