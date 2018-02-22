Luxury designer's clear plastic shopping bag selling for $590

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An upscale pop-up shop in Seattle is drawing attention for one particular item and its unusual price tag -- a clear plastic shopping bag for $590.

The plastic shopping bag, designed by Phoebe Philo for French luxury clothing brand Celine, was first spotted on the runway during the Paris Spring/Summer 2018 fashion week in January and the plastic bags are now being sold at the Celine x Nordstrom pop-up store in Seattle.

The clear plastic bag bears the name of the clothing brand, as well as a warning in multiple languages that it poses a suffocation danger to babies and young children.

The bag is drawing attention not just for its unusual status as a luxury item, but for its luxury price tag -- $590.

The Celine x Nordstrom pop-up shop is scheduled to operate until May 29.