Home / Odd News

Luxury designer's clear plastic shopping bag selling for $590

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 22, 2018 at 12:57 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

A post shared by Céline Official (@celine) on

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An upscale pop-up shop in Seattle is drawing attention for one particular item and its unusual price tag -- a clear plastic shopping bag for $590.

The plastic shopping bag, designed by Phoebe Philo for French luxury clothing brand Celine, was first spotted on the runway during the Paris Spring/Summer 2018 fashion week in January and the plastic bags are now being sold at the Celine x Nordstrom pop-up store in Seattle.

The clear plastic bag bears the name of the clothing brand, as well as a warning in multiple languages that it poses a suffocation danger to babies and young children.

The bag is drawing attention not just for its unusual status as a luxury item, but for its luxury price tag -- $590.

The Celine x Nordstrom pop-up shop is scheduled to operate until May 29.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Semi truck's bucked wheel collides with dump truck on highway Semi truck's bucked wheel collides with dump truck on highway
Lottery ticket rejected by fellow shopper wins man $30,000 Lottery ticket rejected by fellow shopper wins man $30,000
Huge boulder nearly crushes car on cliff-side highway Huge boulder nearly crushes car on cliff-side highway
Fisherman catches 16-foot great white shark minutes after hooking 10-footer Fisherman catches 16-foot great white shark minutes after hooking 10-footer
Fearless horse struts up to wolf pack, acts playful Fearless horse struts up to wolf pack, acts playful