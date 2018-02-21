Sheriff's deputy wrangles loose pig running wild in downtown Dallas

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in downtown Dallas was filmed using a length of rope to capture and wrangle a domestic pig running loose in the city.

Isaac Davies posted video to Facebook showing a Dallas County sheriff's deputy using the piece of rope to wrangle the pig after it was found running loose through the city's downtown.

"I couldn't write this stuff if I tried, a policeman arrests a pig. No joke," Davies wrote.

Davies said he had just gotten out of a play in Fair Park when he heard the pig squeal.

"Immediately heard this sound, just like the wildest screech," Davies told KTVT-TV. "Like a gauntlet of bats or something."

"My curiosity got the best of me. I had to know what makes that sound," he said. "Turns out, it's a pig on a rope."

He said the deputy was using the rope to capture the pig.

"Just right here, he's got the pig on the rope and he's just like dealing with it," Davies said.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said investigators have not yet identified the pig's owner. Officials said all deputies carry rope in their cars, but don't normally use it to wrangle animals inside the city.

"I would like to think it had a fun day escaping and doing its thing," Davies said of the pig.