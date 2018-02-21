Home / Odd News

Plane passenger uses overhead vent to dry underwear

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 21, 2018
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A surprised passenger on an international flight captured video of a woman using the overhead air conditioning vent to dry a pair of underwear.

The video, recorded Feb. 14 aboard a Ural Airlines flight from Antalya, Turkey, to Moscow, shows the woman holding the pair of panties over her head to dry under the air vent.

A witness told Russian media other passengers were watching the woman as she held the underwear over her head for about 20 minutes, but no one confronted her or complained to the flight crew.

"People looked with surprise and bewilderment, but all were silent," a witness told Russia's 1 Tula TV.

