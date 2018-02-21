Pennsylvania 11-year-old gets jury duty summons

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania mother was left scratching her head when she received a jury duty summons for her son -- an 11-year-old Boy Scout.

Jeanette Fox said a jury duty notice showed up at her West Chester home this month and she was surprised to notice it was addressed to her 11-year-old son, Luke.

Luke, a Boy Scout, said he visited the courthouse with his Cub Scout pack last year and he was excited to serve on a jury.

"I didn't think it was real," he told the Daily Local News, "but I really wanted to go."

His mother said the summons turned out to be very real, so she went to the court's website and filed an appeal, checking the box for "full time student" because there wasn't an option to explain he was a minor.

Fox said she received a pop-up message that told her Luke would still have to show up at the courthouse, so she called an 800 number listed on the summons.

"The lady didn't sound surprised when I told her the story. ... She said the county had changed the company that pulls the lists of people who get summonses," Jeanette Fox told the Philadelphia Daily News.

She said the error was eventually corrected and Luke won't have to go in, but she is concerned about the problems in the system, and the difficulty she had trying to correct them.

"There's got to be an easier way to opt out," she said.