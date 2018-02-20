Tiger snake with head stuck in beer can rescued in Australia

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A reptile handler in Australia shared video of an unusual rescue involving a snake with its head stuck inside a beer can.

A video posted to Facebook by Stewy the Snake Catcher shows the man and his partner working to carefully cut the snake out of the can without injuring it.

Stewy said he was contacted by members of the public who spotted the tiger snake near a path.

"They tried to free the snake first," he wrote. "I was contacted for advice and I suggested the situation was too dangerous for them to proceed."

The reptile rescuer said the snake "made a full recovery."