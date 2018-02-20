Home / Odd News

Tiger snake with head stuck in beer can rescued in Australia

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 1:02 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A reptile handler in Australia shared video of an unusual rescue involving a snake with its head stuck inside a beer can.

A video posted to Facebook by Stewy the Snake Catcher shows the man and his partner working to carefully cut the snake out of the can without injuring it.

Stewy said he was contacted by members of the public who spotted the tiger snake near a path.

"They tried to free the snake first," he wrote. "I was contacted for advice and I suggested the situation was too dangerous for them to proceed."

The reptile rescuer said the snake "made a full recovery."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Woman's $200 lottery prize overshadowed by $200,000 jackpot Woman's $200 lottery prize overshadowed by $200,000 jackpot
Elephant holds up traffic to steal sugar cane from trucks Elephant holds up traffic to steal sugar cane from trucks
Mountain lion caught on camera looking through Wisconsin window Mountain lion caught on camera looking through Wisconsin window
Fish jumps out of tank and into grocery shopper's cart Fish jumps out of tank and into grocery shopper's cart
Attempted burglary ends with accidental brick to the face Attempted burglary ends with accidental brick to the face