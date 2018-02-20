Home / Odd News

Man uses birthday numbers to win Powerball prize for his birthday

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 12:37 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Delaware man who won a $50,000 Powerball prize in time for his birthday said he actually used his birthday numbers to win the jackpot.

The Bear resident, who requested anonymity, told Delaware Lottery officials his birthday is coming up this weekend and he used the date of the occasion when he bought his ticket for the Feb. 10 Powerball drawing.

The man said he has been playing Powerball and Mega Millions for the past year and a half, and he always uses his birthday and age to play along with random numbers to finish off the ticket.

The ticket, which the man purchased Feb. 19 at Kirkwood Liquors in Bear, earned the man $50,000.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Woman's $200 lottery prize overshadowed by $200,000 jackpot Woman's $200 lottery prize overshadowed by $200,000 jackpot
Elephant holds up traffic to steal sugar cane from trucks Elephant holds up traffic to steal sugar cane from trucks
Mountain lion caught on camera looking through Wisconsin window Mountain lion caught on camera looking through Wisconsin window
Fish jumps out of tank and into grocery shopper's cart Fish jumps out of tank and into grocery shopper's cart
Attempted burglary ends with accidental brick to the face Attempted burglary ends with accidental brick to the face