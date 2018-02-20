Man uses birthday numbers to win Powerball prize for his birthday

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Delaware man who won a $50,000 Powerball prize in time for his birthday said he actually used his birthday numbers to win the jackpot.

The Bear resident, who requested anonymity, told Delaware Lottery officials his birthday is coming up this weekend and he used the date of the occasion when he bought his ticket for the Feb. 10 Powerball drawing.

The man said he has been playing Powerball and Mega Millions for the past year and a half, and he always uses his birthday and age to play along with random numbers to finish off the ticket.

The ticket, which the man purchased Feb. 19 at Kirkwood Liquors in Bear, earned the man $50,000.