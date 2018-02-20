Lobster emoji being corrected to have right number of legs

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The body responsible for approving emojis released a new set of proposed images -- including a corrected version of a much-maligned lobster emoji.

The Unicode Consortium released proposed images for 157 new emojis expected to be available later this year and one of the images, a lobster, quickly started gathering attention for an unusual reason -- it has the wrong number of legs.

"The #lobsteremoji is happening! Hopefully the final version will have the right number of legs," organizers of Rockland's annual Maine Lobster Festival tweeted last week.

Jeremy Burge, chief emoji officer at Emojipedia, said the lobster emoji is being corrected to include all 10 legs, instead of the eight on the original version.

"We heard you. We made some mistakes. And we are fixing them," Burge wrote in a blog post.

He said the consortium's proposed emojis are actually only meant to serve as examples, as the companies that provide the images for use by Apple, Android and other platforms could design their own unique versions.

"I have to say that I'm a bit embarrassed we didn't get the leg count right the first time, but I'm happy it was brought to our attention so quickly!" Burge wrote. "I hope to visit Maine one day and will be sure to make liberal use of the lobster emoji when I do."

Burge said changes are also being made to the proposed skateboard and DNA emojis.